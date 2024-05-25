gibson custom shop edition P-100 ギブソン

- ホーム
1992年のギブソンカスタムショップレスポール54にデフォルトで装着されていたピックアップP-100のセットです。ノイズが少なく、P-90の雰囲気も残したピックアップで、特にブリッジ側のハイパワーなバージョンは単体市販されなかった事もあり、非常にレアです。90年代前半のカスタムショップエディションの特注ギターは、B'zの松本さんが愛用していた事もあり、特に日本では人気が高いです。このピックアップも、まさにその時代のゴールドトップに装着されていたもので、品質は折り紙付き。この機会に是非！
