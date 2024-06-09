- ホーム
- 【非売品】アレンアイバーソン RainbowFoil直書きサインカード 50シリ
商品詳細
こちらのカードはある特定のNFTを購入した者向けに限定配布された、かなり希少なアレンアイバーソンの非売品サインカードです。サインはオンカードになっており、もちろん直筆サインとなっております。また、シリアルは50となっており、世界限定50枚のみのカードになっております。カードの状態は写真を撮るために袋から出しただけなので、かなり綺麗な状態です。#NBA#NBAカード#NBAサインカード#NBAボックスカード#NBAbox
