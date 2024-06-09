BTS Memories of 2014 DVD タワレコ限定盤新品未開封日本版

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
BTSMemoriesof2014DVDタワレコ限定盤新品未開封日本版【商品内容】・DVD3枚(日本語字幕)・PHOTOBOOK(100p)・リージョンコード:2◎新品未開封◎暗室で保管してましたので状態は綺麗ですが、多少のスレはあります。長期間保管していた中古品なのでご理解頂ける方のみご購入お願いします。スリーブ＋防水で発送致します(ˊᵕˋ)
