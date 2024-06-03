LACHAPELLE LAND 写真集　英書

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
Publisher:Simon\u0026Schuster(November1,1996)Publicationdate:November1,1996Language:EnglishProductBundle:152pagesISBN-10:0684833026ISBN-13:978-0684833026Dimensions:12x0.75x14.5inchesLACHAPELLELAND/EditionNumber34975写真集です。PhotographsbyDavidLaChapelle。大型本・ハードカバー・英語・洋書・1996年初版本・古本です。152ページ。ニューヨークの天才フォトグラファーとして、映画監督としても有名なデビッド・ラシャペル初の写真集です。たくさんの有名人たちをモデルとしています。160点以上の写真を掲載しています。カバー\u0026箱デザインは日本のデザイン界の巨匠、横尾忠則です。デザイン資料としての購入です。1996年版は入手困難・希少。サイズ 約294×370mm本と箱の全体的な状態はとても良いです。#LaChapelle
