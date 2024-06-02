  • こだわり検索
Sports Illustrated: Exposure
商品名

Sports Illustrated: Exposure
8名のスーパーモデル、10日間、1名の世界的ファッション写真家--完璧すぎて殆ど想像もつかない『SportsIllustrated』の水着写真撮影。『SISwinsuitIssue』カバーガールのレイチェル・ハンター、レベッカ・ローミン、ダニエラ・ペストーヴァ、エル・マクファーソン、ヤミラ・ディアス-ライ、エルサ・ベニテス、ヴェロニカ・ヴァレコヴァそしてキャロリン・マーフィの再会と称して、それはバハマ諸島のハーバー・アイランドで昨夏実際にあった出来事。今回初めて、贊沢な大型豪華版として、海辺への壮観なる旅行で撮影された何百枚もの写真を収録、これほど露出度の高い写真集は本書だけだと思います。ただ、個人保管になりますので、縁に経年相当の焼けがございます。ご了承の上、ご購入お願い致します。#洋書#外国人水着
