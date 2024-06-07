- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- 和楽器
- >
- 琴柱 桐箱入 古道具
お琴の琴柱です。古いものです。紫檀かと思います。上部分は天然素材です。桐箱入りです。経年、自宅保管とご理解ください。自宅整理の為、有効活用して下さる方よろしくお願いいたします。
