【初心者向け】クラリネット Vito Kenosha Wis

※閲覧ありがとうございます。購入を検討の際は、プロフィールも併せてご確認くださいますようお願いいたします。他に出品している楽器、小物はこちら#ieyou楽器マウスピース一式(リガチャー、キャップ含む)が不要な場合、予めその旨コメントいただければ3000円お値下げいたします。値段の設定変更が必要なため、希望される方は必ず事前にコメントをください。—————アメリカの樹脂製クラリネットです。木製と比べて割れの心配がないため、野球応援など屋外での演奏にも使えます。日本のフリマサイト、オークションサイトではあまり見ない機種ですが、海外のオークションサイトではよく見る(=それだけ普及している)機種です。ストレートな吹奏感、そして重くてダークな音色が良い味を出しています。吹けば吹くほど音として答えてくれる楽器は、初心者にとって吹きがいがあるものです。また、機能的に見て、ある程度のグラナディラ製と比べても遜色ありません。初心者が初めて買う楽器として間違いない機種の一つです。—————メーカー：LeblancUSA(ルブラン)機種名：VitoKenoshaWis材質：ABS樹脂マウスピース：VandrenB40(ヴァンドレン／バンドレン)状態： ・Low-EからHigh-Eまでの半音階を試奏して問題ないことを確認しております。 (あくまで個人の確認であること、予めご承知おきください) ・希望される場合は、以下のリード(新品)から計2本をお付けします。特に希望が無い場合は、ランダムにお付けします。 VandorenTraditional／2.5または3 RICOGrandConcertSelect／2.5 ・その他の状態は写真にて判別をお願いいたします。備考： ・他サイトでも出品している関係上、売り切れている場合がありますので、その際はご容赦ください。 ・中古品としてのご理解のある方のみご購入ください。あくまでも音が出ることの確認が取れているという状態です。 ・以上の点をご理解いただいた上でご購入をお願いいたします。管理番号：53_40



