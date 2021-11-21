  • こだわり検索
MOLLY × Back to the Future ビッグサイズ
商品番号 N74284941863
商品名

MOLLY × Back to the Future ビッグサイズ
ブランド名 ポップマート
特別価格 税込 6,716 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

MOLLY（モリー）が映画『バック・トゥ・ザ・フューチャー』とコラボ！映画の主人公マーティがサングラスを上げて時計を確認している姿をMOLLYが再現！特徴的なジャンパーやスニーカーもマーティ仕様！ビッグサイズで登場です。商品サイズ:約175mm素材:PVC/ABS※海外仕入商品の為、多少の箱潰れが発生する可能性がございます。箱潰の交換は出来かねます。ご了承ください。
MOLLY × Back to the Future ビッグサイズ

