ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
古着屋購入ラメボーダーのかわいいニットワンピースです。ホルターネックになっておりビスチェのようにかわいく着れます。インナーやボトム次第で色々な雰囲気に使えると思います。ニットなので伸縮性あります。出品者は155cm、普段Mサイズくらいです。似たようなものがいくつか増えてきたので出品してみます。vintagesamakimillirosebirthdeaththemixdropmechaskrovaroscoehookednicobanknudepelicankiarisozluiksunnyuncinqquaintitimiechordtorojantiqueskalmafumikauchidazigarcamarfasourireorfeodeptkawainoufilmaprilotoecurioszoharudesperatelivingsolisfaitholsenhaight\u0026ashburyolgounoelvivieeclelaramalionusaeuroacnetogamame郊外即興那由多
http://narcologia.ru/goods/unusable94174.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rouge159310.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton298561.html
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
http://narcologia.ru/goods/unusable94174.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rouge159310.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton298561.html
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op
ユーロ ヴィンテージ ホルター ニット op