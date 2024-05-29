- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 美術品
- >
- 漆芸
- >
- 永瀬正之 蝶蒔絵 大棗 棗 翠明作 茶器 茶道具
商品詳細
商品名蝶蒔絵大棗棗翠明作茶器茶道具サイズ7cm×7cm付属品写真のもので全てです。外装状態未使用品ですが少し古い物になります。
永瀬正之 蝶蒔絵 大棗 棗 翠明作 茶器 茶道具
