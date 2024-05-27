- ホーム
- >
- メンズ
- >
- トップス
- >
- Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)
- >
- Kith Mets World Series tshirt
商品詳細
Kithハワイ店で購入致しました。購入してから一回しか着用していないため、ほぼ未使用できれいな状態です。すぐ発送することができますので、よろしくお願い致します。
