Intellijel ShapeShifter モジュラーシンセ　ユーロラック
商品名

Intellijel ShapeShifter モジュラーシンセ　ユーロラック
商品詳細

IntellijelShapeShifterTZFM/コード/パーカッション/エコー/ボコーダーまで、圧倒的な本格的シンセサイズオプションを誇るコンプレックスデジタルオシレーター！滅多に市場に出ないレアモジュールです。出音の良さは折り紙付きです。お探しの方はこの機会にいかがでしょうか。こちら動作良好です。状態は画像参照ください。元箱はないので本体、ケーブルを丁寧に包み手配します。専門機材ですので理解のある方のみご検討ください。あくまで中古品となりますので新品同様をお求めの方、神経質な方は検討をご遠慮くださいますようお願いしてます。
