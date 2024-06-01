Fender Hot Rod Deluxe3限定モデル

- ホーム
商品詳細
ホットロッドシリーズの限定ツイードモデルです。元々中古での購入なので使用感ありますが、見た目が渋くていいです。時々音がすぼんでいきます。すぐ元に戻ったり戻らなかったりします。自宅での使用のみだったので、戻らないときは電源を入れ直して対応してました。症状が出てない時の音は正常です。フットスイッチとカバーが付属します。・AmplifierType:Tube・OutputPower:40watts・Speaker:12”,8-ohmJensen®C12Nspeaker・Tubes:3x12AX7,2x6L6・Rectifier:SolidStateRectifier・Inputs:1(Highinput)and2(Lowinput)・Controls:Presence,Reverb,MasterVolume,Middle,Bass,Treble,DriveSelectSwitch,DriveVolume,BrightSwitch・Covering:LacqueredTweedcovering・GrilleCloth:Bassmangrillecloth・Size:47.6cm(H)x59.7cm(W)x26.7cm(D)・Weight:20.41kgメーカー希望小売価格(税込み)¥173,8002015年1月発売
