- レア★Epiphone Les Paul custom \"bullseye\"
商品詳細
閲覧頂きありがとうございます！epiphoneLesPaulcustom\"bullseye\"ZAKKWYLDEsignatureエピフォン レスポールカスタムザックワイルドのシグネイチャーモデル「ブルズアイ」です。生産が終了している人気モデルのため、とても貴重な商品です！コレクション整理の為、出品します。メイプルネックにローズ指板。ボディはマホガニーバック、メイプルトップです。ピックアップはEMGHZH4A,H4です。経年により金属パーツのくすみ、褪色があります。出力問題なく、ネックもほぼストレートです。フレットは残り7割程度です。その他写真にてご確認ください。ハードケース付属(おまけです★)不明点ございましたらお気軽にコメント下さい。よろしくお願いします。
