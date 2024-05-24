ブセファランドラ sp. Ghost 2011 Kalimantan （3株）③

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品をご覧いただきありがとうございます。ブセファランドラsp.ゴーストGhost2011Kalimantanになります。コレクション性の高いブセファランドラです。1枚目の画像は参考の株です。同様なサイズの株を出品させていただきます。※1枚目の画像は3~4株ぐらいで1株ではありません。らくらくメルカリ便で発送させて頂きます。草体のみの発送です。個人栽培となる為、神経質な方はご購入をお控え下さい。#ブセファランドラ#ブセ#Bucephalandrasp.#Bucephalandra#Buce#水草#水槽#植物#アクアリウム#レイアウト用品の種類...水草
