NICE CLAP 前後2wayフリル映えブラウス
商品番号 Y62233171302
商品名

NICE CLAP 前後2wayフリル映えブラウス
ブランド名 ナイスクラップ
特別価格 税込 1,554 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

1度試着しましたが綺麗な状態です。ピンクベージュっぽい色味です。素材表地：ポリエステル100％裏地：ポリエステル色···ベージュ
