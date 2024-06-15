- ホーム
- アイアンウッド メキシコ 亀 手彫り
メキシコの工芸品で、アイアンウッドの手彫りの亀です。自宅長期保管品であることをご理解の上、ご検討ください。細かい汚れや傷が気になる方はご遠慮ください。⚫︎サイズ 高さ・・約5.7㎝ 幅・・約8㎝ 長さ・・約13㎝⚫︎重さ・・282g 小さいですが、ずっしり重いですとも箱はありません。木製置物カメ素材···木製
