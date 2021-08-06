- ホーム
- >
- メンズ
- >
- トップス
- >
- Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)
- >
- 90's Movie vintage Mars Attacks! TEE
ご覧頂きありがとうございます。定期的に新商品出品中 プロフにはお得情報掲載中です‼︎宜しければフォローお願い致します(^^)◼️商品名・90'sヴィンテージムービーTシャツマーズアタックアメリカ製MADEinUSA袖口裾口シングルステッチ正規品コピーライト付き ◼️各ご案内・サイズ:表記LA着用感メンズ170cmにてMサイズ程・カラー 黒ブラック・ダメージなくグッドコンディション多少の使用感エイジングはご了承下さい。◼️平置各種採寸(注)多少の誤差をご了承下さい。・着丈襟下:69㎝・身幅脇下:52㎝・肩幅:49㎝・袖丈:19㎝◼️備考雰囲気抜群のプリントデザインです。当時ものB級映画の代名詞です。アメリカ製ヴィンテージTシャツ多数出品中です。宜しければチェックしてみて下さい。#k64アメリカ製ヴィンテージTEE映画ムービーアート企業モノ小松菜奈在原みゆ紀宜しくお願い致します！ライオンキングトイストーリージョーカースパイダーマンミニーマウスドナルドダックグーフィープルートクマのプーさんベティブープスーパーマンバッグス・バニールーニーテューンズサウスパークカーミットバットマン好きな方もいかがですか
2023年最新】b級映画 tシャツの人気アイテム - メルカリ
