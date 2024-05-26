  • こだわり検索
supreme denim sleeve MA-1
商品番号 Q43368493753
商品名

supreme denim sleeve MA-1
ブランド名 シュプリーム
特別価格 税込 25,460 円
在庫状況 あり

サイズ
数量：

商品詳細

新品未使用supreme福岡にて購入supremessweek7の商品です耐水性のあるナイロンフライトサテンツイル製で、フィルとフルジップクロージャーが付いています。牛革の襟と綿デニムの袖。フロント下部にスナップフラップハンドポケットと内側にスナップポケット。袖口とニットのリブ裾にタブアジャスター。バックにロゴアップリケ。エナメルピン付属。Supreme専用のAlphaIndustries製。#nike#offwhite#travisscott#sacai#denham#newbalance#stussy#union#kith#sapeur#windandsea#wastedyouth#humanmade#xlarge#palace#fragment#girlsdontcry#newera#vans#adidas#asics#supreme#stussy#boxrogo#thenorthface#carharrt#huf#essentials#fearofgod#BAPE#wtaps#neighborhood#CommedesGarcons#keboz#needles#coogi#ナイキ#ステューシー#スニーカー#カーハート#エイプ#コムデギャルソン#シュプリーム#エアマックス#リアクト#エアフォース#ダンク#オフホワイト#エアジョーダン#ガルドン#ガールズドントクライ#ブラックアイパッチ#ボックスロゴ#ノースフェイス#キス#サプール#ヒューマンメイド#ウィンダンシー#フラグメント#ニューエラ#ケボズ素材···コットンジップ・ボタン···ジップアップフード···フードなし素材···デニム
