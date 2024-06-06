ジン astronaut M2U トレカ

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
BTSジンJINTheAstronautm2uラキドロ右上のm2u特典トレカが現在出回りが少ないので購入ご希望の方はお早めに！トレカ4枚セットです。即購入⭕️多少のお値下げ可能です購入後、スリーブ・リフィルに入れファイリングして暗所にて保管しておりました。海外製品につき、初期キズ等ありますので、神経質な方、海外製品へのご理解をいただけない方のご購入は御遠慮ください。
