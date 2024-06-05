SONY PlayStation2 SCPH-50000NB

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。即購入OK！大幅なお値下げ交渉はご遠慮くださいm(__)m【商品名 】ソニープレイステーション2PS2プレステ2PlayStationゲームゲーム機テレビゲーム【型 番 】SCPH-50000NB【内容物 】写真のものが全てになります。【状 態 】購入してから数回遊びましたが、本体等に目立った傷なく使用感も感じられません。今までトラブル無く動作し、使用出来ていました。動作確認済みあくまでも自宅保管の為、完璧を求める方は御遠慮下さい。・発送について水濡れ対策をして、出来る限り箱に傷が付かないように配慮させていただきます。商品コード:d@tg327-F
