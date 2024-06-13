  • こだわり検索
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
商品番号 I47900456296
商品名

fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
ブランド名 フェンダー
特別価格 税込 116,732 円
在庫状況 あり

タイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプシリーズ...Stratocasterボディタイプ...ソリッド4本限定で製作されたフラトーンのストラトです。ピックアップはk\u0026tピックアップのGOLDEN-ERAULTRAVIOLETへ交換しております。リッチー・ブラックモアのサウンドを意識しております。ロックに限らず、様々なジャンルで活躍できると思います。Suchmosのギタリストもこのギターを使用されているとのことです。ペグはロック式のものに交換しております。元々のペグもあります。内部配線やコンデンサーもヴィンテージのものに交換しております。改造費だけでも15万円ほどかかりました。かなり気に入っていましたが、機材入れ替えのため出品します。貴重なギターです。fullertoneは市場に出回ることが減ってきてます。viplineですと、さらに貴重かと思います。お早めにご検討ください。レアなsugiとrudiesのコラボのギターケースにギターを入れて、ギター用ダンボールに補強し発送されていただきます。
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター

