- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- エレキギター
- >
- fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
タイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプシリーズ...Stratocasterボディタイプ...ソリッド4本限定で製作されたフラトーンのストラトです。ピックアップはk\u0026tピックアップのGOLDEN-ERAULTRAVIOLETへ交換しております。リッチー・ブラックモアのサウンドを意識しております。ロックに限らず、様々なジャンルで活躍できると思います。Suchmosのギタリストもこのギターを使用されているとのことです。ペグはロック式のものに交換しております。元々のペグもあります。内部配線やコンデンサーもヴィンテージのものに交換しております。改造費だけでも15万円ほどかかりました。かなり気に入っていましたが、機材入れ替えのため出品します。貴重なギターです。fullertoneは市場に出回ることが減ってきてます。viplineですと、さらに貴重かと思います。お早めにご検討ください。レアなsugiとrudiesのコラボのギターケースにギターを入れて、ギター用ダンボールに補強し発送されていただきます。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/peroration82615.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rouge653710.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/insignificant108482.html
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
http://narcologia.ru/goods/peroration82615.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rouge653710.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/insignificant108482.html
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター
fullertone vip line stroke ストラトキャスター