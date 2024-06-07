  • こだわり検索
ameri vintage AMERICAN SLEEVE KNIT TOP
ameri vintage AMERICAN SLEEVE KNIT TOP
ブランド名 アメリヴィンテージ
特別価格 税込 1,505 円
AMERIVINTAGEのamerivintageAMERICANSLEEVEKNITTOPです。着用は5回ほどで目立った汚れやダメージはございません。カラー　イエローサイズ　フリーアメリ　アメリヴィンテージノースリーブ　トップスノースリーブニットアメリカンスリーブタンクトップニットトップス黄色
