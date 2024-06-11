  • こだわり検索
新車外し　Z34 純正サスペンション
商品番号 E20467393752
新車外し　Z34 純正サスペンション
ブランド名 日産
特別価格 税込 2,960 円
ご覧いただきありがとうございます！令和2年式バージョンSTから取り外した新車外しのサスペンションになります。倉庫の置き場所がなくなってきたので出品しました。車検戻しや、こたこたになったサスペンションのリフレッシュなど使い道はまだまだあるかと思います。サス、ショックセットになります。画像の物が全てです。検討よろしくお願い致します。
