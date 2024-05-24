- ホーム
PEARL SNARE STILL SHELL 14x4
パールのスチールスネア、StillShell.サイズ:14x4インチ。あまり使用しておりませんでしたが、多少使用感があります。使用に問題ないかと思います。
