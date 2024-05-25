コンバース オールスター ハイ Adam et Rope

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ConverseAllStarHiBlackAdametRope型番:X9160サイズ︙us9#Converse#ConverseAllStarHiBlackメインカラー...ブラック人気モデル...converseオールスタースニーカー型...ハイカット(High)特徴/機能/素材...別注(ベロア)現在は販売されていないコンバースオールスターとアダム・エ・ロペのコラボスニーカーです。同じものをもう一つ所有しているため出品します。長期保存の為中にシミがありますがソール・ベロア共にキレイな状態で装着には問題ありません。※新品の靴紐つけます古着に合わせてもキレイめに合わせても使えるアイテムだと思います。
