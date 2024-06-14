psychology

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
Psychology10thedition著者DavidG.Myers購入時は約15,000円ほどでした。心理学概論に使われるような教科書の英語版だと考えていただければわかりやすいです。傷等ありますが、必要なページをコピーして使っていたため、中身は書き込みもありません。大学院に進学した友人は、この本の和訳で勉強したと言っています。心理学の勉強にどうぞ。
