3D Flower VTG CAP nickgear オレンジ　デッドストック

3DFlower刺繍のキャップです。ツバの裏にシミがありますが、それ以外は非常に良い状態です。セカンドストリートにて購入しましたが、着用機会が少なくなったため出品しています。気軽にコメントしてください！
