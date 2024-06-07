the hw dog\u0026co トラッカーキャップ

  • こだわり検索
the hw dog&co トラッカーキャップ
the hw dog&co トラッカーキャップ
ザエイチダブリュードッグアンドコー
税込 7,980 円
室内で一度着用した程度の新品未使用品自分には似合わなかったのでお譲りいたします。公式オンラインで購入即完売品BLACKishCOLLECTIONDOG定番のTRUCKERCAP。BLACKボディにBLACKプリント、部材にもBLACKを使用しております。さらにDOGのアイコンとも言える犬タグは国産の黒レザーを使用。DOG定番の1970年代、アメリカで流行したトラッカーキャップがモデル。当時のワークマンたちが作業着として着用していたことから、汚れや使用感など味のあるキャップをイメージ。あえて色落ちしやすい生地を使用しているため、長く愛用することでその風合いもお楽しみいただけます。70年代にベースを置いて作成しているため、縫製ミシンも70年代のものを使用しています。
