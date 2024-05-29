ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
八村塁×NIKEJORDANSERIESSERUI国内正規品 atmosで購入【状態】購入後未使用のため、新品、箱付き、タグ付きです。シューキーパー、乾燥剤、防虫剤を入れて圧縮袋で保管しています。トラブル防止のため、返品交換は一切受け付けておりません。少しでも不安のある方はご遠慮ください。
ナイキ ジョーダンシリーズ SE RUI 八村塁
