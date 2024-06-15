  • こだわり検索
Tom Tumbusch【DISNEYANA】 price guide
Tom Tumbusch【DISNEYANA】 price guide
ブランド名 Kswirl
1985年～1987年TOMART’sillustrated「DISNEYANA」catalogandpriceguideVo.1～Vo.4サイズは縦28㎝位横22㎝位状態は多少の汚れ擦れコキズシワヤケ角の折れがありますVo.1は2ページ写真の外れがあり(9枚目の写真)Vo.2は裏のフィルムカバーの剥がれがあります(10枚目の写真)写真で確認してくださいディズニーコレクターなら是非所有してほしい本です「ディズニアナ」ディズニーのヴィンテージコレクションがいっぱいです見てるだけで楽しくなりますよ宜しくお願い致します。
