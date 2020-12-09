  • こだわり検索
STATES　クリストファー・グリフィス写真集
STATES　クリストファー・グリフィス写真集
PhotographsByChristopherGriffithアメリカの写真家ChristopherGriffith（クリストファー・グリフィス）の写真集。忘れられたアメリカ、日常風景に点在する実用的なモノを撮影したモノクロ写真図版62点を収録。2000年英語ハードカバーサイズ：約29×36.5×2.5cm状態外観にヤケ、天地小口に細かいシミがあります。中は縁に軽いヤケがありますが、汚れや折れなどなく非常に綺麗です。素人出品・中古本にご理解いただける方、よろしくお願いいたします。
