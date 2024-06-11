PlayStation VR2 本体

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
新品未開封品です。購入したものの、プレイする時間がなく未開封のまま出品いたします。【同梱物】・VRヘッドセット×1・PlayStationVR2Senseコントローラー(L)/(R)：ストラップ付き×1・USBケーブル×1・ステレオヘッドホン×1・イヤーピース×6・印刷物一式×1※お使いになる前に、必ずパッケージの記載と、付属の取扱説明書および対応ハードウェアの取扱説明書をよくお読みのうえ、製品を安全にお使いください。※PlayStationVR2の対象年齢は12歳以上です※PSVR2を使用するにはPlayStation5と対応ソフトウェア（別売）が必要です。※PSVR2はPlayStation4に対応していないため、PSVR対応のコンテンツはプレイできません。型番：CFIJ-17000#PlayStation#PSVR2#VR#プレステ
