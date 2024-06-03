  • こだわり検索
古銅製、鯉象嵌、象耳付、火鉢一対箱付
古銅製、鯉象嵌、象耳付、火鉢一対箱付
箱入り古銅製鯉象嵌火鉢一対、高さ２０口径２０センチ、火箸付です。登龍門の図です、明治期松江金工師遠長の作です。
