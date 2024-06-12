  • こだわり検索
⭐︎美品⭐︎FENDER ベース用ペグ Deluxe \
商品番号 O51824764907
商品名

⭐︎美品⭐︎FENDER ベース用ペグ Deluxe \"F\" Stamp
ブランド名 フェンダー
特別価格 税込 5,945 円
在庫状況 あり

数量：

商品詳細

●商品FENDER(フェンダー)Deluxe\"F\"StampBassTuningMachinesChromeフェンダーの「F」ロゴが刻印されたベース用チューニングマシーン。モダンスタイルのプレシジョンベース、ジャズベース、ディメンションベースに適合。AmericanStandard（2007年～現在）とAmericanDeluxe（2009年～現在）にも対応しています。●寸法（おおよそ）・プレート裏面突起部:径約5mm突起部の間隔(芯-芯):約17mm●状態使用感の少ない美品です。お写真ご確認お願い致します。丁寧に梱包、発送させて頂きます。ご質問等ございましたら、お気軽にお問い合わせ下さい♪宜しくお願い致します。185-100808シリーズ···Fenderアクセサリー・パーツ···ペグ
