- ⭐︎美品⭐︎FENDER ベース用ペグ Deluxe \"F\" Stamp
商品詳細
●商品FENDER(フェンダー)Deluxe\"F\"StampBassTuningMachinesChromeフェンダーの「F」ロゴが刻印されたベース用チューニングマシーン。モダンスタイルのプレシジョンベース、ジャズベース、ディメンションベースに適合。AmericanStandard（2007年～現在）とAmericanDeluxe（2009年～現在）にも対応しています。●寸法（おおよそ）・プレート裏面突起部:径約5mm突起部の間隔(芯-芯):約17mm●状態使用感の少ない美品です。お写真ご確認お願い致します。丁寧に梱包、発送させて頂きます。ご質問等ございましたら、お気軽にお問い合わせ下さい♪宜しくお願い致します。185-100808シリーズ···Fenderアクセサリー・パーツ···ペグ
