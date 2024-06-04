  • こだわり検索
FENDER costom Shop Texas Special
ブランド名 フェンダー
フェンダーのテキサススペシャルです。フェンダージャパンのストラトに載っていたものを取り外したものです。問題なく使用できます。ピッキングによるカバーのスレはよく見るとありますがごく自然なもので目立ちません。写真でご確認ください。ピックアップおさえのゴムも劣化を感じません。配線は、ハンダゴテでハンダを外しており、切断していないため短くなったりはしてません。即購入可能です。質問等気軽にコメント下さい。
