scope fabric of the day polar byzantine
商品番号 O49867717956
商品名

scope fabric of the day polar byzantine
Osmall
特別価格 税込 1,800 円
在庫状況 あり

スコープさんで毎年冬に柄を変えて発売されていたテーブルクロスです。5000枚限定のクラウスハーパニエミによるポーラーベア柄です。購入しましたがもったいなくて使えず一度も袋から出さずに暗所にしまってありました。可愛い柄でパッと食卓がおしゃれにできるので、お気に召してくださる方にご活用いただきたいです。お値下げは考えていませんのでご了承ください。防水対策を行ってからパッケージごと二つ折り程度に軽く折りたたんで送らせていただきますカラー···グレーテイスト···北欧主な素材···布・ファブリック
