著者JohnN.Niksicハードカバー126ページ出版1991年英語第1章 古代ジャワの金の芸術の歴史第2章 初期ジャワ文化における金：歴史的資料第3章東南アジアにおける金に関する考古学的発見第4章ハンター・トンプソン・コレクション先史時代の品々原古典時代初期古典時代後期古典時代参考文献など
569 Old Javanese Gold ジャワ島の金製品 - 洋書
