- Chemical Reaction Engineering
「ChemicalReactionEngineeringThirdEdition」OCTAVELEVENSPIEL大学の講義を取り終えたので出品致します。私の出品している教科書はすべて最新版ですので、ご安心ください。多少書き込みやマーカー線引等がありますが，非常に状態は良いです。カバーには少し凹みや擦れがあります。中古品ということをご理解の上ご検討ください。タバコは吸わず，ペットも飼っておりません。則購入OKです。その他の教科書と同時購入していただける場合，値下げ交渉もお受けしますのでご相談ください。
