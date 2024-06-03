  • こだわり検索
iPad Pro 12.9 第5世代＋Apple Pencil,純正ケースなど
iPad Pro 12.9 第5世代＋Apple Pencil,純正ケースなど
ブランド名 アップル
特別価格 税込 38,688 円
※購入前に一言よろしくお願いします。ApplePencil（第2世代）とSmartFolio、Pitakaのケースのセットです。おまけで外付けペーパーライクフィルムをお付けします。ガラスフィルムは付けたままです。購入後すぐにお使いできる状態です。付属品だけでも5万円ほどします。お得ではないでしょうか。※実家から外箱を取り寄せるため、少々時間を要するかもしれません。ご了承の程よろしくお願いします。OS種類···iOS/iPadOSシリーズ···iPadpro世代···第5世代画面サイズ···12〜12.9インチストレージ容量···256GB通信規格···Wi-Fiモデル
