Turnstone buoy grey steelcase スチールケース
商品番号 X59155720932
商品名

Turnstone buoy grey steelcase スチールケース
ブランド名 Xspare
特別価格 税込 5,390 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

直径46高44〜57商品の詳細ブランドスチールケース(Steelcase)商品の重量9キログラム色グレーフレームの素材合金鋼底面が曲面になった、どこでも使える自由なチェアキャップ：ダークグレーの落ち着いたカラー高さ調整：高さを14cmの範囲で調整ができます接客等で前傾姿勢が必要な方にも最適重さたったの9kg！どこにでも持っていけます
