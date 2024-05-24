  • こだわり検索
Bill Wall Leather
商品名

Bill Wall Leather
ブランド名 ビルウォールレザー
値下げしましたBillWallLeather/トライバルハートミディアムBEAMSEXCLUSIVE定価…44000(税込)材質···シルバーカラー···シルバーサイズ…14号US-7綺麗ですが使わなくなったので出品します。ユニセックスで使えます。これからの季節、ニットの袖口から見える大ぶりのリングば可愛いです。特に目立った傷などありませんが、使用感あります。気に入って使っていたのでご理解頂ける方よろしくお願いします。
