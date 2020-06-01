  • こだわり検索
[Alexandros]/PIANO SCORE
商品名

[Alexandros]/PIANO SCORE
「[Alexandros]/PIANOSCORE」アレキサンドロスのピアノスコアになります。ワタリドリやRunAway、Adventure、Starrrrrr、WaitressWaitress！など計18曲のピアノの楽譜が載っています。スレなど経年変化、使用感ややあります。ページが見開くように、おれグセがついています。見落としがあったら、申し訳ありません。探して手に入れるのに苦労しました。アマゾンで5000円くらいで購入しました。自分で弾けて楽しいと思います。alexandrosがお好きな方、いかがですか？#本#芸術／音楽・舞踊
