閲覧頂きありがとうございます。「ニンテンドー3DSLLレッド/ブラック」の本体になります。●内容・初期化済み・動作確認済み●注意事項タッチペン、箱、充電器は付属しません。スティック部分に細かな傷が多々あります。本体の表、裏、側面には傷が多々あります。離れてみる分には目立ちにくいですが、光に当てると躊躇です。十字キー周り、ABXYボタン周りは長年使用したテカリがあります。画面は保護フィルムを貼っていたため比較的綺麗です。中古品であることをご理解頂けますよう、よろしくお願いいたします。
Nintendo 3DS LL レッド/ブラック
