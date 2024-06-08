  • こだわり検索
OCD V2
商品番号 H33175703611
OCD V2
ブランド名 Hvital
特別価格 税込 11,500 円
OCDV2Fulltone中古で購入しマルチエフェクターしか使わなくなったので出品します。室内で一度使用したくらいです。エフェクターに入れる電池切れてます#Fulltone#OCDV2
