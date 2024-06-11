- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- タレントグッズ
- >
- アイドル
- >
- AKB48 北澤早紀 サイン入りTシャツ
AKB48の春コンサートでのRAFFLEくじの景品です。A賞のサイン入りTシャツです。北澤早紀ちゃんのものになります。届いてから開封しておりません。気軽にコメントしてください。よろしくお願いします。AKB48AKBチームBRAFFLE北澤早紀さっきー春コンサート春コン好きだと叫ぼうサイン入りTシャツ直筆サイン
