90s vintage poster「2 PAC」
90s vintage poster「2 PAC」
ブランド名 ヴィンテージ
90年代当時のヴィンテージポスターです。入手も困難な大変貴重な商品です。・2PAC・HIPHOP'SMOSTWANTED・状態大変綺麗な状態です。ピンホールはございません。＊一応年代物ということもございますので、ご理解頂ける方のみご購入頂けると助かります。・サイズ約87.5cm×56.5cm＊参考までにお願い致します。・ポスター専用の丈夫な筒形梱包にて発送致します。#nirvana#LEDZEPPELIN#METALLICA#PinkFloyd#NineInchNails#Bjork#TheSmashingPumpkins#RedHotChilliPipers#Wu-TangClan#queen#Beatles#L7#PulpFiction#akira#coolio#oasis#2pac#MarilynManson#eminem#SnoopDogg#FoxyBrown#mask#rodman#sade#IceCube#Biggie#DrDre#Bustarymes#FatJoe#bulls#KurtCobain#DMX#AeonFlux#raptee#bandtee#rocktee
