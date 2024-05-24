  • こだわり検索
専用　Stussy NY NEW ERA CAP
商品番号 L20599984661
商品名

専用　Stussy NY NEW ERA CAP
ブランド名 ステューシー
特別価格 税込 3,145 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ららぽーとTOKYO-BAYにて購入しました。タグは切ってしまいましたが、未着用です。購入時のレシートもあります。色は紺色です。ショップ袋、タグ含め全てお送りいたします。
専用　Stussy NY NEW ERA CAP

