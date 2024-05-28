  • こだわり検索
【未使用】UNDER COVER 21AW Childs Play 中綿ブルゾン
商品番号 J67671064929
商品名

【未使用】UNDER COVER 21AW Childs Play 中綿ブルゾン
ブランド名 アンダーカバー
特別価格 税込 27,380 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

【BRAND】UNDERCOVER/アンダーカバー【ITEM】2021AWCツイルパネルプリント中綿ブルゾンChildsPlayチャイルドプレイ【SIZE】表記サイズ：3着丈：約67cm肩幅：約48cm袖丈：約62cm身幅：約60cm【COLOR】ブラウン【MATERIAL】表面：コットン100%中綿：ポリエステル100%【参考定価】¥93,500-【CONDITION】10/10新品、未使用品です。
