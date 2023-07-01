UNISON SQUARE GARDEN \

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
UNISONSQUAREGARDENTOUR2023\"NinthPeel\"atTOKYOGARDENTHEATER2023.07.01(DVD)DVD,CD共に一度再生しただけで、新品同様ですが神経質の方はご遠慮ください。封入特典のハガキ付きです。■DVD+2LIVECD■初回プレス分です。封入特典有。《収録内容》夢が覚めたら(atthatrever)シュガーソングとビターステップミレニアムハッピー・チェーンソーエッヂNihilPipViperCitypeel静謐甘美秋暮抒情WINDOW開けるシューゲーザースピーカーアンチ・トレンディ・クラブMIDNIGHTJUNGLEPhantomJokeNumbnesslikeagingerお人好しカメレオンスペースシャトル・ララバイ放課後マリアージュ徹頭徹尾夜な夜なドライブカオスが極まる恋する惑星[ENCORE]ガリレオのショーケースkaleidoproudfiesta今年4月にリリースした9枚目のアルバム「NinthPeel」を引っさげた全国ツアーより、追加公演7/1(土)に行われた東京ガーデンシアター公演を収録。ライブではアルバム「NinthPeel」収録曲はもちろん、これまでにリリースした楽曲もふんだんに加えられたセットリストは、いまのUNISONSQUAREGARDENを堪能することができる内容。また、ライブ音源を全曲収録したCD2枚付き
